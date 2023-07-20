The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

