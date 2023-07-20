The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 0.6 %

WU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 3,843,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Western Union by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.