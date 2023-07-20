The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.20. The9 shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,071,831 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The9 Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9
About The9
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The9
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.