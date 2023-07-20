The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.20. The9 shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,071,831 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

About The9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The9 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

