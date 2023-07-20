Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Down 12.3%

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 102,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 21,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0193665 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

