Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.3 %

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.86.

TMO stock opened at $535.55 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

