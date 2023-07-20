Threshold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.17 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $236.89 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.39 or 1.00075121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02407952 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,234,588.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

