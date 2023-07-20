Threshold (T) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $241.23 million and $9.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02407952 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,234,588.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

