Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $175.61. 885,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,633. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

