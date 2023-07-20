Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,090. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.