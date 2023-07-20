Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 408,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

