Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,757 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,563. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
