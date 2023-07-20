Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,757 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,563. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

