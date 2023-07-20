TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of TTE opened at $58.62 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

