Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 374,643 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 216,240 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 146,729,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,659,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

