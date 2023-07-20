Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 374,643 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 216,240 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 146,729,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,659,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
