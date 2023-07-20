Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,776 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,211% compared to the average volume of 1,808 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 54,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 62,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Trading Down 9.1 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

INFY stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 20,679,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,023,196. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

