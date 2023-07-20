Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.40. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trans-Lux had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

