Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CAO David A. Tonnel Sells 1,754 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) CAO David A. Tonnel sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $15,365.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,420.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 13,158,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,932,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

