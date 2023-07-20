Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.04

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 31466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

