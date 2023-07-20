Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.04

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 31466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.