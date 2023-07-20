Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.95. 170,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 420,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Trinseo Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $589.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 348,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 90,887 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

