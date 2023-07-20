Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

