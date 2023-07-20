TRON Price Reaches $0.0808 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008894 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002998 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000974 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,725,836,565 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
