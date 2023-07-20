TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 16.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 86,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 94,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

