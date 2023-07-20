Truadvice LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,442,000,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

Target stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

