Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 11,965 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 191,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 178,019 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,109,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 387,965 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

