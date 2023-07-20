Truadvice LLC Invests $241,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

