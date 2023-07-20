Truadvice LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

