Truadvice LLC Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE O opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

