Truadvice LLC Sells 656 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

