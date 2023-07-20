True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.43. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 238,442 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.41.

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

