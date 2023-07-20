Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Truist Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

TFC traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,168,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474,450. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 105.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.