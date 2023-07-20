UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Invests $14.54 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 335,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 10.6% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.26. 1,769,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,792. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

