Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Unilever worth $439,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 288,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

