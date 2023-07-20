United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 8.6%

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

United Homes Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,959,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.