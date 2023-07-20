United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 8.6%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.
United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.
