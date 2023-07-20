United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 386.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,238 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNO. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. United States Brent Oil Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

