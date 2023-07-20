USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. 53,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

