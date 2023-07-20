USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.89 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $99.57 million and $1.16 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00815955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00127852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80063081 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,119,612.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

