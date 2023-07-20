Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,556,611. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

