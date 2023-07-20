Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

