Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

