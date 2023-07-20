Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

