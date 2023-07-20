Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 698.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

