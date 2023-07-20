Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $482,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 79,490 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

