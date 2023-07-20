Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.