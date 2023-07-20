Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

