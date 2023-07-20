Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $195.79 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

