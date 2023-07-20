Van Elle (LON:VANL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.05

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.41), with a volume of 92810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Van Elle Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £37.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.45.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

