Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

