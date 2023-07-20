Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,313 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $180,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

