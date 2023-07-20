Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

