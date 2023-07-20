Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $292.17

Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $292.17 and last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 349111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

