Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,685. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.06.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

